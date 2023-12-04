New Article: Empowering Teenagers with Digital Literacy Training

The rapid development of technology in the digital age has made teenagers digital natives, exposed to a high level of digital content. However, despite their familiarity with technology, many adolescents around the world still face the challenge of weak digital literacy.

A recent study conducted Tim Pengabdian Universitas Sumatera Utara (USU) from the Communication Science Study Program, Faculty of Social and Political Sciences, shed light on this issue. Led Professor Dr. Iskandar Zulkarnain, M.Si, the team, together with their colleagues Farida Hanim, S.Sos, M.I.Kom and Arief Marizki Purba, SE, S.Sos, M.Si, organized a digital literacy training program for teenagers using social media at SMA Negeri 1 Berastagi.

To ensure the effectiveness of the training, the team collaborated with Magnifier Publisher, a group of student enthusiasts consisting of Nadya Elisabeth, Ferry Dharmawan, Sarah Haninditya, Dea Gracia, and Sandrina Humaira. These students, driven their passion for digital literacy, shared their experiences and insights with their peers during the training.

The training program employed various methods, including assessing the participants’ digital literacy abilities, conducting interactive quizzes, analyzing real-life case studies and scenarios, engaging in discussions through videos and animations, assigning individual and group tasks, and incorporating digital literacy-related games.

By the end of the training, Tim Pengabdian hopes that the participants will develop a deeper understanding of digital literacy and gain awareness of the dos and don’ts on social media. Empowering teenagers with digital literacy skills is crucial in ensuring their safe and responsible engagement with online platforms.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is digital literacy?

Digital literacy refers to an individual’s ability to navigate, evaluate, and effectively use digital technologies and information in various contexts.

Q: Why is digital literacy important for teenagers?

Digital literacy is essential for teenagers as it equips them with the necessary skills to navigate the digital world safely, critically evaluate online content, and responsibly engage with social media platforms.

Q: How can digital literacy training help teenagers?

Digital literacy training enables teenagers to gain knowledge and understanding of online dangers such as cyberbullying and scams. It empowers them to make informed decisions, protect their privacy, and develop responsible online behavior.

Q: What are some potential benefits of digital literacy training?

Digital literacy training can lead to increased online safety, improved critical thinking skills, enhanced communication abilities, and better academic performance for teenagers. It also encourages responsible digital citizenship and equips them for future career opportunities.