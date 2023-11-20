New WhatsApp Scam Targets Community and Religious Groups

Scammers are finding innovative ways to exploit popular messaging platforms like WhatsApp, with the latest scam targeting community and religious groups. In this new scheme, scammers infiltrate the groups posing as genuine members and then send a one-time code to unsuspecting victims. However, this code is not what it seems. Instead of granting access to an upcoming video call, the code allows scammers to take over the victim’s WhatsApp account and exploit their contacts for fraudulent purposes.

While reports of such scams have emerged across Berkshire, the Thames Valley Police Corporate Communications Team is taking action to address this issue. They are advising community groups through the local Neighbourhood policing teams to ensure members are aware of this scam.

Oliver Shaw, Detective Chief Superintendent and Head of Action Fraud and the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau (NFIB), emphasized the need for caution when receiving messages on WhatsApp or other messaging platforms. He warned against sharing account information, even if the sender appears to be a familiar contact.

To protect yourself from falling victim to these scams, it is recommended to report any suspicious messages and block the sender within WhatsApp. Strengthening account security setting up two-step verification is another proactive step to prevent unauthorized access.

Unfortunately, one member of the Pakistani community in Reading recently fell victim to this scam, temporarily losing access to his WhatsApp account. Mian Saleem, chairman of Reading Pakistan Community Centre, shared his own experience and urged others not to fall prey to these fraudulent schemes. He emphasized that individuals should never transfer money or share their account information based on a message, even if it seemingly comes from a trusted contact.

If you have been targeted a scam or have fallen victim to fraud or cybercrime, it is important to report the incident to Action Fraud either through their website or calling their helpline.

