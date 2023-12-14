Exploring Beyond the Dominant Players in the Communications Sector

The Communications sector has experienced a remarkable performance this year, primarily driven the success of a handful of tech giants. However, investors are starting to wonder if there are hidden gems beyond the “big three” that offer promising investment potential.

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) has seen a surge of over 44% year-to-date, outperforming the broader market represented the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY). This impressive performance can be attributed to the exceptional gains of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL and GOOG), Meta Platforms Inc. (META), and Netflix Inc. (NFLX). These three companies alone make up about 53% of the XLC ETF, exerting a significant influence on the sector’s overall performance.

While the success of the “big three” is undeniable, their soaring valuations have left investors questioning if there are other opportunities in the sector. The Communications sector, despite being the third-smallest sector market cap, offers diversity within its ranks. It includes a range of companies, from tech-entertainment prodigies like Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) to established blue-chip giants like AT&T (T).

Aside from diversity, the Communications sector presents several investment advantages. The ever-increasing demand for connectivity and digital entertainment is driving the sector’s growth. Furthermore, the sector’s high growth potential is fueled investments in new technologies and innovation, particularly in the realm of Generative AI. This technology opens up opportunities for hyper-personalized content experiences and precise ad targeting, aligning with the sector’s strengths.

However, it is important to recognize the risks associated with competition and disruptive newcomers in the sector. The winners in this “zero-sum game” often depend on the size of investment in technological advancements. While some sectors within Communications embrace cutting-edge technologies more rapidly, others, such as cable networks and filmmakers, adopt them in a more subdued manner.

Investors have many options within the Communications sector, extending beyond the 22 stocks represented in the XLC ETF. With a choice of 184 stocks after filtering for size, investors have the opportunity to explore companies that may offer stable and profitable returns, along with companies poised for future growth.

In conclusion, while the “big three” have dominated the Communications sector, there is a world of potential beyond them. Investors can dive into a diverse range of companies within the sector, leveraging the sector’s growth potential and capitalizing on the rising demand for communication services in the digital age.