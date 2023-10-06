South Korea Plans to Fine Google and Apple for Market Dominance Abuse

According to recent reports, South Korea’s telecom regulator is planning to impose a fine of $51 million on Alphabet’s Google and Apple, accusing them of market dominance abuse and violating the country’s mobile-payment regulations.

The news comes as concerns about competition in the communications services industry subside, leading to a rise in the stocks of various companies in the sector. Paramount Global, for example, saw a slight increase in its stock price, reducing its year-to-date loss of around 30%.

Meanwhile, Walt Disney experienced a rally after analysts at brokerage Bernstein stated that the entertainment conglomerate is the “only credible challenger” to Netflix in the streaming industry.

The move South Korea’s telecom regulator highlights the increasing scrutiny given to large technology companies whose dominance in various markets has raised concerns over competition and potential regulatory violations.

Market dominance abuse refers to the unfair and anti-competitive practices carried out a dominant company in a particular market. Examples of such practices can include predatory pricing, exclusive agreements, and other tactics that limit competition and harm consumers.

In the case of Google and Apple, South Korea alleges that both companies have taken advantage of their market dominance, particularly in the mobile-payment sector, to gain an unfair advantage over competitors.

While the fines proposed South Korea’s telecom regulator are significant, they are just one part of the growing global pressure on technology giants to adhere to fair competition practices and regulatory guidelines.

It remains to be seen how Google and Apple will respond to the allegations and if the fines will be imposed. Nevertheless, this development serves as a reminder that even the biggest players in the industry are subject to regulatory scrutiny and the need to ensure fair competition.

Sources:

– Market dominance abuse definition: Investopedia

– Predatory pricing definition: Britannica