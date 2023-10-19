Australia’s Commonwealth Bank Warns of Cybercriminals Using Social Media and Deepfake Videos

The Commonwealth Bank (CBA) of Australia, the country’s largest financial institution, has issued a notice about the increasing threat of cybercriminals using sophisticated tactics to target its customers. The CBA has witnessed a shift from traditional phishing methods to more innovative approaches employed hackers.

One of the alarming trends noted the CBA is the use of social media platforms threat actors to target the bank’s customer base. Instead of relying on conventional email scams, cybercriminals are leveraging social media advertisements as a means to reach potential victims. This shift is a response to the growing awareness among individuals regarding traditional phishing attacks.

In addition to this, the CBA has highlighted the use of deepfake technology cybercriminals. These criminals are utilizing generative artificial intelligence to create deepfake videos that feature prominent CBA employees endorsing fake products and services. This adds another layer of sophistication to their malicious activities.

The CBA has expressed concerns about the vetting processes of popular social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook. Customers tend to lower their guard when they see ads on these platforms, assuming they have been vetted and deemed trustworthy. However, the CBA warns consumers to exercise caution and treat social media ads as they would suspicious emails.

To tackle these evolving threats, the CBA is actively searching for malicious ads across various platforms. It also employs artificial intelligence to scan over 240 billion online activities in search of cyber threats. However, the CBA acknowledges the unique challenges faced in dealing with social media platforms, including delays in removing malicious content due to official takedown procedures.

As cybercriminals continue to adapt and employ more sophisticated techniques, it is crucial for individuals to stay vigilant and exercise caution when engaging with advertisements and content on social media platforms.

