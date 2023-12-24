According to recent news, Nepal has banned TikTok due to concerns about “disrupting social harmony,” but this decision may have negative consequences for the citizens of Nepal. While there are concerns about the app’s potential impact on social dynamics and family relationships, completely removing TikTok would also take away valuable opportunities for marketing and personal expression in the country.

Since its launch in 2017, TikTok has had a significant impact on the Nepali market, providing advertising opportunities for businesses and contributing to the growth of the travel and tourism industry. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many small businesses turned to TikTok as an alternative platform for promoting their goods and services, enabling them to expand their reach and connect with customers online.

Data calculated AI shows that there are approximately 2,207,318 Nepali people using TikTok daily. With such a large platform and a growing audience, banning TikTok would have a detrimental economic impact on the people of Nepal. Moreover, with the government already imposing strict content regulations on social media sites and requiring them to open offices in Nepal, the removal of TikTok would further limit personal freedom.

It is important to recognize that everyone should have the freedom to practice or not practice religion, express themselves, and consume the content they choose. While there is a need for certain rules and regulations to ensure social harmony, a complete ban on TikTok is not the solution. Gagan Thapa, the Nepali Congress General Secretary, has expressed concern about the ban, highlighting that it violates freedom of expression and individual freedom.

TikTok is not just a platform for dance videos or sharing content; it is also a powerful tool for businesses. Small business owners around the world have recognized its effectiveness for digital marketing. Completely blocking TikTok’s communication and expression platform would be a missed opportunity for the people of Nepal.

Instead of a ban, Nepal should consider implementing appropriate rules and regulations that address the concerns while maintaining personal freedom and the benefits TikTok brings. It is crucial to strike a balance that allows for the positive aspects of the platform while addressing any potential negative impacts on the social fabric of the country.

As Vanessa Garcia from Edinburg rightly states, removing TikTok would have a significant negative impact, and Nepal should reconsider its decision to ban the platform.