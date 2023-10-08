New Hampshire Governor Takes Action to Address Dangers of Social Media

Governor Chris Sununu of New Hampshire has signed an executive order aiming to address the potential negative impacts of social media platforms on children. The order directs the Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services to collaborate on creating curriculum guidelines that will be included in all K-12 health education courses in the state. These guidelines will address the dangers associated with social media use.

Despite the frequent discussions on the dangers of social media, these warnings are often ignored. Many studies have been conducted on the effects of social media on youth, yet it is still common to see people of all ages spending hours scrolling through their phones. Even children as young as 10 years old now have their own cell phones or tablets with internet access.

One reason why these warnings are overlooked is due to the addictive nature of social media. The American Psychological Association has highlighted the vulnerability of young brains to social media. Between the ages of 10 and 12, children become more socially driven and seek acceptance and validation. Social rewards, such as likes and comments, become more satisfying during this developmental stage. The brain changes during this time, making pre-teens more susceptible to the effects of hormones like oxytocin and dopamine.

Every like, love, or view on social media serves as a small reward that releases these “happy hormones” in children. However, negative comments or lack of response can have the opposite effect, causing distress. While social media platforms have some measures in place to reduce risk, Governor Sununu recognizes that additional steps are necessary to protect children’s mental health.

Support at both the educational level and at home is crucial. Parents can lead example and limit their own screen time, implementing a “no phone” rule at the table and setting boundaries for non-educational screen use. It is also important for parents to educate themselves about the risks associated with social media and to communicate openly with their children about their online activities.

Governor Sununu’s executive order is a positive step towards protecting children in New Hampshire from the potential harms of social media. By actively participating in their children’s online lives and providing guidance, parents can help navigate the challenges of social media and mitigate its risks.

Source: American Psychological Association