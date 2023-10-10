YSL Reaches Over 2.5 Million Users for Mother’s Day on Pinterest

YSL Beauté, the high-end beauty brand, successfully promoted its fragrance LIBRE on Pinterest for Mother’s Day. With over 2.5 million users reached, YSL Beauté saw a 23% increase in sales on its e-commerce site.

Pinterest users have a different mindset compared to other social media platforms. They are driven discovery and new ideas. Brands’ content on Pinterest doesn’t interrupt users but instead inspires them from the initial discovery to the final decision-making process.

For this Mother’s Day campaign, YSL Beauté targeted the premium audience on Pinterest. Their fragrance, LIBRE, combines lavender scents with notes of orange flowers, catering to bold women who value their freedom.

The success of this full-funnel campaign on Pinterest was a result of a precise demographic targeting and a strong moment of research. Caroline Kuzminski, Digital Brand Manager at Yves Saint Laurent Beauty, expressed her satisfaction with the campaign, stating that the expertise of Pinterest and Publicis was invaluable in ensuring its success.

To achieve a successful campaign on Pinterest, the following tips are crucial:

1. Associate your communication with key moments on Pinterest, as each life event represents an opportunity for brands to engage with users.

2. Combine an “Always On” strategy with key moments to reach users early on in their inspiration and planning stages of life events.

3. Utilize a variety of formats, such as static and video, to promote your brand and leave a lasting impression in the minds of Pinterest users.

YSL’s results demonstrate the power of Pinterest as a conversion tool. For brands looking to unlock the potential of their campaigns, Pinterest Academy is available in France. It offers 14 courses that are both fun and practical, designed to be completed in about 15 minutes. These courses help marketers make the most of Pinterest and ensure the success of their strategies.

Pinterest Academy reveals universal consumer behaviors and desires, providing insights into why people search for new and inspiring ideas online. By tapping into these motivations, brands can create impactful campaigns on Pinterest.

For more information, visit Pinterest Academy and the Pinterest Business site for news, case studies, and useful resources.

Source: Internal Pinterest data, Q1 2023, survey via the platform, US/UK/CA/AU/FR/DE/JP/BR/MX.