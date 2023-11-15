The Changing Landscape of Google Drive and WhatsApp: Managing Your Storage

Are you struggling to manage the 15GB of free space that Google offers on Google Drive? Brace yourself, because in addition to the documents stored on your Drive, your Gmail emails, and your Google Photos, you will soon have to share this storage with WhatsApp if you use an Android smartphone. Google recently announced that “WhatsApp backups on Android will soon start counting towards the cloud storage limit of your Google account, similar to how WhatsApp backups are managed on other mobile platforms.”

This change in storage functionality will be implemented quickly. Google and WhatsApp have stated that this new rule will start to be applied to all beta users of WhatsApp from December 2023. Other WhatsApp users on Android will gradually transition to this system from January 2024. Only users who have backed up their history on a Google Workspace account are currently not affected this change.

This shift emphasizes the need for users to organize and free up space on their Google accounts. WhatsApp will automatically display a banner in “Settings > Chats > Chat backup” about thirty days before these modifications are applied to your account. With the numerous photos and videos received daily, there is a high chance that your backup will weigh several gigabytes.

While WhatsApp does not currently offer an alternative backup solution, there is a workaround. If your Google account storage dedicated to storing WhatsApp history is full, you can use another account solely for backing up your WhatsApp conversations. However, remember to periodically use this account, as Google plans to delete millions of inactive accounts next month.

