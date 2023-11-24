Fascinating Collaboration: Snapchat and the Louvre Bring Ancient Egyptian Art to Life

Snapchat and the Louvre Museum have joined forces to create a groundbreaking collaboration that brings the wonders of ancient Egypt to life through augmented reality (AR). This innovative project aims to make art and culture more accessible to a wider audience while celebrating the bicentenary of the deciphering of hieroglyphs Champollion.

The collaboration began when Snapchat approached the Louvre with the idea of marking this significant milestone in history. However, the initial proposal lacked ambition, prompting the AR Studio team to present a completely different strategy to the museum. After several visits to the museum to observe visitor behavior and identify the most popular and overlooked works, the teams decided on four Egyptian artifacts to recreate in AR.

The experience begins in the department of Egyptian antiquities, where visitors are guided through the fascinating world of ancient Egypt. One of the highlights is the zodiac of Dendera, a celestial map that was once displayed on the roof of the Temple of Hathor. This intricate piece is often overlooked visitors due to its position on the ceiling. However, through the Snapchat app and a QR code scan, users can bring the zodiac down from the ceiling and explore its every detail.

Another remarkable experience is the restoration of the Chamber of Ancestors. Using photogrammetry, the Snapchat team captured detailed scans of the faded symbols on the chamber’s walls and digitally restored them, giving users a glimpse into the rich history behind this ancient artwork.

The collaboration also extends outside the museum’s walls, where visitors can explore the Cour Carrée and witness the virtual relocation of a 230-ton obelisk, just as Champollion had envisioned. Through Snapchat’s AR technology, users can see the obelisk in its original location in Luxor, bringing history to life in a truly immersive way.

This unique collaboration between Snapchat and the Louvre is a testament to the power of technology in revolutionizing the way we experience art and cultural heritage. By making ancient Egyptian art more accessible and engaging, the project aims to inspire a new generation of art enthusiasts and foster a deeper appreciation for our rich historical past.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is augmented reality (AR)?

Augmented reality is a technology that overlays digital content onto the real world, enhancing the user’s perception and interaction with their surroundings.

2. How does Snapchat’s collaboration with the Louvre work?

Snapchat and the Louvre have created a series of augmented reality experiences that bring ancient Egyptian artworks to life. Users can use the Snapchat app to scan QR codes and unlock these AR experiences, allowing them to explore and interact with the artworks in new and exciting ways.

3. Why is this collaboration significant?

This collaboration is significant because it combines cutting-edge technology with art and culture, making it more accessible and engaging for a wider audience. By bringing ancient Egyptian art to life through augmented reality, Snapchat and the Louvre are breaking down barriers and inspiring a new appreciation for our rich historical heritage.