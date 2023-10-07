LinkedIn Takes Action Against Job Scams and Frauds

LinkedIn has become a target for scammers and fraudsters, with individuals receiving fake job offers that are actually phishing attacks. These cybercriminals often impersonate legitimate companies, directing users to fake websites to obtain their personal and banking information. Other attempts involve requesting money for training or equipment, only for the victim to never see their money again if they make a transfer.

To combat this issue, LinkedIn is taking proactive measures. The platform claims that its automated defenses detect 99.3% of spam and scams, with 99.6% of detected fake accounts being blocked before user reports. LinkedIn’s protection system includes the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and expert teams to find and remove fraudulent job listings that do not meet their standards.

LinkedIn has introduced several features to enhance security against fraud. The “About this Profile” tab allows users to view the account’s creation date and last update, providing more transparency. Users can also check if a member has registered a phone number or professional email address, which adds an extra layer of security. Additionally, LinkedIn has implemented a system to proactively verify profile picture uploads, enabling them to identify if an image has been generated AI and potentially spotting fraudsters more effectively.

In testing, LinkedIn is also considering an option for job posters to include verified email addresses, reducing the risks for job seekers when applying. This commitment to combatting job scams and fraud is not new for LinkedIn, as the platform understands the importance of maintaining credibility in this regard. In 2022, Oscar Rodriguez, LinkedIn’s Senior Director of Trust, Privacy, and Equity, highlighted the necessity of informing users about the risks they may face and enabling them to understand and navigate these risks.

