How to Use LinkedIn Newsletters Effectively

In 2022, over 28 million users clicked the “subscribe” button on a LinkedIn newsletter. But what makes a LinkedIn newsletter so special? Unlike a simple post, a LinkedIn newsletter is designed as a long-format article that offers a unique experience to subscribers.

When you publish a newsletter, your subscribers receive a notification, creating a sense of urgency and importance around your content. Additionally, newsletters have the potential to appear in search results, further expanding their impact.

To create an indispensable LinkedIn newsletter, you can include images, videos, PDFs, links, and gifs. This allows you to engage your subscribers and provide them with a valuable experience.

The ultimate goal is not only to retain current subscribers but also to attract new ones. By commenting or sharing your newsletter, your network can become a community of fans and ambassadors for your brand. This increases the visibility of your profile or company account, reaching potential clients, partners, and peers in your industry.

LinkedIn newsletters can also increase your visibility beyond the platform itself. By optimizing your newsletters for search engines, you can reach audiences outside of LinkedIn.

For a successful LinkedIn newsletter, it’s important to have relevant content, an appealing design, a tone that resonates with your audience, and an optimal publication frequency. The content should demonstrate your expertise and provide value to your readers. Use the newsletter to share your opinion on industry news, debunk myths, and highlight new research conducted your company or others in the sector.

In terms of design and layout, make sure your newsletter is easy to read and visually appealing. Use short paragraphs, bullet points, and formatting options like bold or italics to highlight key points. Proper spacing between paragraphs, images, and other elements improves readability. Additionally, choose a font size that is legible on both desktop and mobile devices.

To create your first LinkedIn newsletter, activate the creator mode on your account meeting the requirements set LinkedIn. Once in creator mode, the “Connect” button on your profile will be replaced with “Follow.” You can then click on “Write an article” at the top of the homepage and access more options. Under the “Manage” menu, you will find the option to create a newsletter. When a user follows your page, they will automatically receive an invitation to subscribe to your newsletter.

When organizing your newsletter, consider your expertise and target audience. Choose topics based on the challenges your readers may face, and give your newsletter a name and description that accurately reflects its content and purpose.

LinkedIn newsletters offer a powerful marketing tool to engage and expand your audience. With the right approach, your newsletter can become a valuable asset in your content strategy.

