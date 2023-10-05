Washington Commanders Prepare for Thursday Night Showdown Against the Chicago Bears

The Washington Commanders are gearing up for a primetime home game against the winless Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. After a tough overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday, the Commanders are now 2-2 for the season. The team opened as 6-point favorites, with the line later moving to -7 before settling back to its original position.

In terms of injuries, both teams will be closely monitoring their players leading up to the game. The Commanders will be looking to bounce back from their loss against the Eagles, while the Bears will be hoping to secure their first victory of the season.

The game will take place at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. It will be broadcasted on NBC, with Mike Tirico providing play-by-play commentary, Cris Collinsworth serving as the game analyst, and Melissa Stark as the sideline reporter. Fans can also tune in to the radio broadcast on the Washington Radio Network or listen via Sirius XM NFL.

The Commanders will be looking to maintain their momentum from their previous victories against the Arizona Cardinals and the Denver Broncos, while the Bears will be seeking to turn their luck around after a series of losses. DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Commanders as 7-point favorites with an over/under of 45.5.

Looking ahead, the Commanders have a challenging schedule in the coming weeks, including matchups against tough teams such as the Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots, and Seattle Seahawks. The team will need to stay focused and play their best to continue their winning streak.

As the Commanders prepare for their Thursday night showdown against the Bears, fans are eagerly anticipating the outcome and hoping for another exciting game.

