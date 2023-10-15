Washington Commanders Left Tackle Charles Leno Jr. Sits Out Game After Wife’s Miscarriage

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Charles Leno Jr., the left tackle for the Washington Commanders, will not be participating in Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. This decision came after Leno’s wife, Jen Leno, took to social media to share the devastating news of their miscarriage.

Jen Leno shared on Sunday morning that their baby girl, Paitynn Maui Leno, had unexpectedly gained her wings. She described her daughter as quick, fierce, and a fighter, just like her big sisters. The couple had been eagerly awaiting Paitynn’s arrival in the spring.

Charles Leno expressed his gratitude on his own social media accounts for the outpouring of love and prayers they have received throughout this difficult journey. Both he and Jen Leno acknowledged the support they have received from fans and the wider community.

This personal tragedy has led to Charles Leno being downgraded to “out” for the game on Sunday. It is understandable that he needs time to grieve with his family and process this heartbreaking loss.

Miscarriage, defined as the spontaneous loss of a pregnancy before the 20th week, affects many families worldwide. It can be an emotionally challenging experience, causing profound grief and sadness.

It is important to not only respect Charles Leno and his family’s privacy during this difficult time but also to offer them support and understanding. Miscarriage is a deeply personal experience, and the Lenos should be given the space and time they need to heal.

Sources: Personal tragedy of Washington Commanders’ Charles Leno Jr., Jen Leno