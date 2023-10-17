The Brazilian Olympic Committee Launches WhatsApp Channel for Pan-American Games Coverage

The Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) has launched its official WhatsApp channel, creating a new point of connection between Team Brazil and its fans. This move aims to strengthen the relationship between the COB and the public during the start of the Pan-American Games in Santiago 2023.

To access all the news regarding the largest Brazilian delegation abroad in the history of the committee, users simply need to go to the “Updates” tab on WhatsApp and search for the Time Brazil/COB channel or use the provided link. The channel will provide regular updates consisting of schedules, articles, photos, and videos to keep fans informed.

The COB’s Director of Communications, Paulo Roberto Conde, expressed excitement about the channel’s launch, highlighting how the committee’s social media presence has been steadily growing. With one million Instagram followers, nearly 120,000 YouTube subscribers, and over 5.3 million combined followers across various platforms, the WhatsApp channel will consolidate content from all these sources.

In addition to regular updates, the Brazilian athletes’ participation in the Pan-American Games will receive comprehensive coverage on the COB’s Olympic Channel. Fans can expect live broadcasts of competitions as well as special programs directly from Santiago. The official Team Brazil social media accounts have already begun sharing glimpses of the athletes arriving at the Olympic Village and their early training sessions.

The Pan-American Games’ opening ceremony is scheduled for Friday, August 20th, at 8:00 PM, with boxing and baseball competitions starting the day before.

Overall, the launch of the COB’s WhatsApp channel aims to bring fans closer to their favorite athletes and convey the excitement of the Pan-American Games. The committee’s social media strategy continues to foster strong engagement and support for Team Brazil.

Definitions:

– COB: Brazilian Olympic Committee

– Pan-American Games: a major sporting event that brings together athletes from all over the Americas.

