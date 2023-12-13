Netflix is a Joke Fest Returns to Los Angeles with a Comedy Extravaganza

Netflix is bringing back its highly anticipated comedy festival, Netflix is a Joke Fest, for an even bigger and better event in Los Angeles from May 2-12, 2024. With over 300 live stand-up shows, special events, table reads, sketch performances, and more, the festival promises to be a laugh riot.

In partnership with Live Nation, Netflix will take over 35 iconic L.A. landmarks, including the Hollywood Bowl, The Greek Theatre, Dolby Theatre, and the Kia Forum, among others. The city’s historic comedy venues such as The Hollywood Improv, Laugh Factory, and The Comedy Store will also be part of the festival.

The early lineup announcement includes some of the biggest names in comedy, with more headliners to be revealed. Fans can look forward to performances Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, Sarah Silverman, Seth Rogen, Trevor Noah, and many more comedy legends. The festival will also feature Outside Joke, a hub for fans to enjoy live stand-up, cast game shows, and lawn games inspired Netflix comedy.

Tickets for the festival will be available for purchase starting December 15th on the festival’s official website, www.NetflixIsAJokeFest.com.

Netflix’s VP of Stand-up and Comedy Formats, Robbie Praw, expressed excitement about the festival, highlighting the incredible growth of the comedy genre in recent years. With stand-up comedians selling out arenas, winning awards, and building massive fan bases, the festival aims to capture the current momentum and bring together the best comedians for an unforgettable 11 days.

Netflix has been a major player in the stand-up comedy scene for the past decade, producing countless original, streaming stand-up specials. Their members’ love for comedy is evident, with over 60% of US members watching at least one stand-up title in 2022. The success of their recent live streaming event, “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage,” and the upcoming specials from comedy heavyweights like Trevor Noah, Ricky Gervais, and Dave Chappelle, further solidify Netflix’s standing in the comedy world.

Don’t miss out on Netflix is a Joke Fest 2024, where laughter and entertainment will reign supreme!