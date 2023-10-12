Netflix Announces “Improv: 60 and Still Standing” Comedy Special

Netflix has announced a new comedy special called “Improv: 60 and Still Standing” to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Improv comedy clubs. The special will premiere globally on November 7th.

The Improv comedy clubs have been a trailblazer in live comedy for the past six decades. They have provided a platform for both up-and-coming and veteran comedians. To commemorate their anniversary, 10 globally acclaimed comedians will perform on stage in Hollywood for a special evening at The Improv. The special will also include never-before-seen archival footage featuring today’s household name comedians.

The lineup of comedians includes Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Bert Kreischer, Craig Robinson, Deon Cole, Fortune Feimster, Jeff Dunham, Kevin Nealon, Mark Normand, Jo Koy, and Whitney Cummings. Additionally, the special will feature archival footage of famous comedians who started their careers at The Improv, such as Adam Sandler, Jerry Seinfeld, Sarah Silverman, Ray Romano, David Spade, Dave Attell, Wanda Sykes, Margaret Cho, and the late Norm Macdonald.

Originally starting as a single venue in Hell’s Kitchen in the 1960s, The Improv expanded into a franchise in the 1970s. In 2018, it was acquired Levity Live and now has 23 locations across the United States. The Improv has remained a crucial launching pad for a diverse range of artists to express their comedic talents.

The comedy special is directed Jeff Tomsic, known for his work on various comedy specials. Robert Hartmann, Judi Marmel, Stu Schreiberg, and John Bravakis serve as executive producers, with Zoe Friedman and Johnny Milord as co-executive producers.

In addition to the “Improv: 60 and Still Standing” special, Netflix has a lineup of upcoming comedy specials, including Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had (October 17), Pete Holmes: I Am Not for Everyone (October 24), and Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga (October 31).

Sources: Netflix