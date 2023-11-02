Comedian Taylor Tomlinson to Take Over James Corden’s Late-Night Talk Show Slot

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson, known for her popular Netflix specials “Look At You” and “Quarter-Life Crisis,” is set to host a new talk show series on CBS called “After Midnight.” The announcement was made executive producer Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” with the series scheduled to launch in 2024.

Tomlinson, who expressed her excitement on Instagram, revealed that this will be her first “real job” despite having pursued stand-up comedy since the age of 16. Colbert praised her talent and expressed the joy of being able to find and hire exceptionally talented individuals like Tomlinson.

The new show, “After Midnight,” is inspired Comedy Central’s “Midnight,” which aired from 2013 to 2017. It will fill the 12:30 a.m. slot previously occupied James Corden’s “The Late Late Show.” Corden announced his departure from the hit CBS talk show last year and officially wrapped up the show in April.

Reflecting on his departure, Corden described it as the hardest decision he has ever made, emphasizing that he never saw hosting the show as his final destination. He expressed the desire for the show to end on a high note and to always love making it, leading him to focus on theater work.

Tomlinson’s selection to helm the talk show emphasizes CBS’s trust in her comedic prowess and ability to entertain late-night audiences. With her unique style and fresh perspective, Tomlinson is poised to bring a new energy to the late-night talk show landscape.

