Netflix Sets Halloween Premiere for Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga

Netflix has announced that it will be premiering its first special from rising comic star Ralph Barbosa, titled “Cowabunga,” on October 31st. The hour-long special was shot in August as part of Barbosa’s ongoing North American tour and was taped at the Kessler Theater in his hometown of Dallas, TX.

Barbosa joins the ranks of other comedians such as Matt Rife, Jamie Demetriou, and Luenell, who have also closed deals with Netflix for their own specials. Luenell’s special, “Chappelle’s Home Team – Luenell: Town Business,” executive produced Dave Chappelle, is set to premiere on September 26th.

Barbosa’s upcoming special offers a glimpse into his world as a 26-year-old gamer. He shares stories of his upbringing with his grandparents, running a hair cutting business as a teenager, his curiosity about moon rocks, and his fantasy of being a passenger prince to his street-racing dream girl.

The special was directed Eric Abrams, with Barbosa serving as executive producer alongside Matthew Vaughan of Rotten Science and Zack Waxenberg of 3 Arts Entertainment. Barbosa’s laid-back style of stand-up has gained him recognition, with his recent short set for Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring garnering over 3.5 million views on YouTube.

In addition to his Netflix special, Barbosa teamed up with Gwen La Roka for the HBO Max comedy special “Entre Nos: The Winners 3” last November. He also won the Funniest Comic in Texas competition in 2019 and gained 4.6 million YouTube views for his performance at a secret pop-up comedy show organized Don’t Tell Comedy.

