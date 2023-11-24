Taking Comedy Storm: The Rise of Matt Rife

If there’s one thing comedian Matt Rife knows well, it’s the struggle of trying to make it in the unpredictable world of comedy. Just a couple of years ago, he was hopping between hostels and budget hotels, doing whatever it took to keep pursuing his passion for stand-up. Touring, booking shows, and even making appearances on popular TV shows like MTV’s “Wild’N Out” seemed to yield slow progress in his career. But then, everything changed.

In July 2022, Rife’s career took a dramatic turn when a clip of one of his performances went viral on TikTok. From that moment, his life was transformed. With millions of new followers, Rife’s club shows started selling out and his upcoming 260-date ProbleMATTic World Tour sold out within just 48 hours of going on sale—crashing the Ticketmaster website in the process.

Following the tour’s success, Rife released his Netflix special, “Matt Rife: Natural Selection,” which has further solidified his status as a rising star in the comedy world. However, despite the fame and success, Rife is quick to remind his fans not to expect too much crowd work in his shows. While he may spend five to ten minutes engaging with the audience, it’s not the centerpiece of his performances.

And just how did Rife achieve this level of fame and recognition? Social media played a significant role. With a staggering 17.8 million followers on TikTok, Rife is a prime example of how content creators can nowpass traditional studios and networks to build their own empires. By releasing his own stand-up specials on YouTube, Rife demonstrated the power of taking matters into his own hands and appealing directly to his fans.

While Rife’s rise to stardom is undoubtedly exciting, it hasn’t come without challenges. Moving from a small Ohio town to Los Angeles, he initially found the city awe-inspiring. However, he soon realized that its self-absorbed nature didn’t align with his values. Nevertheless, he was fortunate enough to find a core group of like-minded individuals who shared his experiences and views.

