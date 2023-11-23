Matt Rife: Breaking Boundaries in Comedy

Matt Rife is a talented comedian who has been making waves in the entertainment industry. Known for his viral comedy clips on Instagram and TikTok, Rife has garnered a massive following and is currently on his world tour, ‘ProbleMATTic World Tour,’ which has been a huge success in over 100 locations across North America, Australia, and Europe.

Rife recently released his latest stand-up special, “Natural Selection,” on Netflix. This special has gained attention not only for Rife’s unique brand of humor but also for a controversial joke he made at the beginning of the show. The joke, centered around domestic violence, caused a stir online and polarized viewers.

While some fans praised Rife’s ability to push boundaries and appreciate his comedic style, others found the joke offensive and insensitive. Social media platforms, such as X and TikTok, were flooded with mixed reactions from fans and viewers. Some defended Rife, claiming that it was simply a joke, while others expressed disappointment and anger.

In response to the controversy, Rife took to Instagram to address the backlash. However, instead of offering a sincere apology, he posted a mock apology on his Instagram Stories, further fueling the debate. This response only added more fuel to the fire, with fans and critics alike expressing their disappointment in his actions.

The reception to “Natural Selection” has been mixed. While some viewers enjoyed Rife’s performance and found it entertaining, others criticized the jokes, writing, and timing of the special. As a result, the special currently holds an audience score of 17% on Rotten Tomatoes.

It’s worth noting that this is not Rife’s first brush with controversy. During his time on MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out,” he made headlines for his public attempt to shoot his shot with actress Zendaya, which was met with mixed reception.

While the controversy surrounding Rife’s joke may have overshadowed the release of “Natural Selection,” it’s evident that he is a comedian who is unafraid to take risks and challenge societal norms. Love him or hate him, Matt Rife continues to make a name for himself in the comedy world and will surely have more surprises in store for his fans in the future.

