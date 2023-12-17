Title: Leslie Liao Transitions from HR Employee to Stand-Up Comedy Sensation

Summary: Leslie Liao, an employee in the HR department at Netflix, has successfully transitioned from her corporate job to becoming a rising stand-up comic. After keeping her two lives separate for years, Liao has now landed a stand-up special with Netflix, showcasing her comedic talent. With her dedication and commitment to her craft, Liao is set to embark on a full-time career as a comedian, leaving her corporate job behind.

Leslie Liao, a talented stand-up comedian, has been making waves in the comedy world while juggling a day job as an employee in Netflix’s HR department. However, Liao has managed to keep her two lives separate, adopting a superhero-like alter ego—by day, the corporate employee, and night, the emerging comic. “It almost was like a Superman-Clark Kent thing,” Liao shares.

Recently, Liao’s comedic talent caught the attention of Netflix, leading to her inclusion in the Verified Stand-Up two-part special. Her performance at a Los Angeles venue, Dynasty Typewriter, impressed Netflix’s stand-up team, propelling her comedy career forward.

Despite her artistic aspirations, Liao has not hidden her comedic pursuits from her colleagues and even her boss. While her immediate circle has been supportive, she made a conscious effort to ensure that those involved in the comedy department at Netflix, including VP of Standup and Comedy Formats Robbie Praw, saw her as a comedian first.

Liao’s dedication to her stand-up career has been evident as she devotes all her free time, even vacation days, to honing her skills on stage. Her hard work has paid off, and she has gained significant traction in a remarkably short amount of time.

Raised in Orange County Chinese immigrant parents, Liao’s journey to becoming a successful comedian has been nothing short of a Hollywood story. Through building a strong digital presence and impressing industry professionals like Praw, Liao secured representation at UTA and made her TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

While Liao initially pursued a career in Hollywood and worked at prominent production companies, it was her time at Bluegrass Films that ignited her passion for stand-up comedy. Inspired both exceptional and lackluster performances, Liao discovered her unique comedic voice and embarked on a path to fulfill her dreams.

As Liao continues to grow and refine her skills, it is evident that her stage presence is remarkable, especially considering her relatively short time as a stand-up comedian. With her talent and determination, Liao is poised for even greater success as she transitions from her corporate job to pursuing comedy full-time.