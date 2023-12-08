Title: Dusty Slay Brings Hilarious Southern Comedy to the Forefront in His New Special, “Workin’ Man”

Summary:

Nashville-based comedian Dusty Slay is gearing up to release his first hour-long comedy special, “Workin’ Man,” on Netflix. Known for his irreverent yet clean material centered on the blue-collar Southern experience, Slay’s relatable comedy has earned him recognition as the Best Local Comedian and consecutive wins at the Charleston Stand Up Comedy Competition. He made history as the youngest comic to perform at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry and has garnered a significant following on TikTok.

Slay’s new special, “Workin’ Man,” was filmed at Knoxville’s Bijou Theatre and features his unique perspective on life’s challenges and triumphs. Described as a culmination of his personal experiences, Slay aims to provide a much-needed break for hardworking individuals who can still find humor in life’s curveballs.

To support the release of his special, Slay will embark on a 35-show tour called “The Night Shift Tour.” Starting in Spokane, WA on January 4th, the tour promises to bring Slay’s hilarious brand of Southern comedy to audiences across the country. Tickets are available on his website, with additional tour dates yet to be announced.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to catch Dusty Slay’s “Workin’ Man” special and experience his relatable and side-splitting humor. Get ready for a night of laughter and Southern charm as Slay shines a spotlight on the joys and absurdities of everyday life.