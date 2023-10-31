Comedian Celeste Barber’s Wellmania Show Cut Netflix After One Season

Comedian Celeste Barber expressed her disappointment and frustration with Netflix after her show “Wellmania” was cancelled after just one season. The Australian comedian gained popularity in 2015 for her hilarious parodies of wellness influencers and models on Instagram. Earlier this year, she was cast in “Wellmania,” an Australian comedy-drama based on Brigid Delaney’s book of the same name.

Although the show received positive reviews from critics, including comparisons to popular series like Fleabag and I Hate Suzie, Netflix made the decision not to renew it for another season. Barber took to Instagram to share the news with her fans, acknowledging that it may not be significant compared to the world’s current events but still expressing the disappointment. She thanked her followers for their support and mentioned how many of them resonated with her character on the show.

This cancellation raises questions about Netflix’s decision-making process and the uncertainty within the industry. It is not the first time Netflix has cancelled shows with dedicated fan bases after only one season. Other streaming platforms have also faced criticism for cancelling shows and then removing them from their platforms, thereby denying fans the opportunity to legally stream them.

Barber’s experience with “Wellmania” reflects a broader issue in the entertainment world, where talented actors and creators find themselves at the mercy of streaming services and their decision-making algorithms. While the industry continues to evolve, it is important to understand the impact of these decisions on individuals and the creative process.

**FAQ**

**Q: Why was Celeste Barber’s show “Wellmania” cancelled Netflix?**

A: The exact reason for the cancellation was not disclosed, but Netflix cited “numbers” as a determining factor.

**Q: Are there any plans to revive “Wellmania” on another platform?**

A: As of now, there have been no announcements regarding the possibility of bringing back “Wellmania” on another platform.

**Q: What other shows have faced similar cancelation after one season?**

A: Some other shows that have been canceled after one season include 1899, Uncoupled, The Get Down, and Lockwood and Co.

**Q: Why do streaming services cancel shows and then remove them from their platforms?**

A: The reasons for this practice vary but can include factors such as viewership numbers, production costs, and strategic decisions the streaming service.

**Q: How does the cancellation of a show affect the cast and crew?**

A: The cancellation of a show can impact the cast and crew financially, as they may not receive residual payments if the show is removed from the streaming platform. It can also affect their future opportunities in the industry.