Brian Regan to Perform at The Long Center in Lafayette

Brian Regan, widely acclaimed as “your favorite comedian’s favorite comedian,” will be taking the stage at The Long Center for the Performing Arts in Lafayette, Indiana. Known for his appearances on top late-night shows like “The Late Show with David Letterman” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” as well as his involvement in Jerry Seinfeld’s Netflix series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” Regan is currently on a nationwide tour that will make a stop in Lafayette on October 5th.

Regan’s comedic talent is showcased in his latest Netflix special, “Brian Regan: On The Rocks,” which premiered on February 23, 2021. This is just one of his eight hour-long comedy releases, including “Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers” (2017) and “Brian Regan: Live From Radio City Music Hall” (2015).

The Long Center, located at 111 N. Sixth St. in downtown Lafayette, is a historic venue that offers a unique atmosphere for live performances. It’s important to note that the balcony seats do not have elevator access. The show itself is rated “PG-13” due to some language.

Tickets for Brian Regan’s performance at The Long Center start at $45. The box office opens at 6:30 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Guests can also enjoy a variety of refreshments at the Long Center concessions, including beer, wine, pre-mixed cocktails, snacks, and candies.

Don’t miss the opportunity to catch Brian Regan’s hilarious and highly-regarded comedy performance at The Long Center in Lafayette. Grab your tickets now and get ready for a night filled with laughter.

