A Wild Turn of Events: Comedian Bert Kreischer’s Unforgettable Moment at the Netflix Cup

Comedian Bert Kreischer found himself thrust into the limelight during Netflix’s first-ever live sports event, the Netflix Cup, when a female protester stormed onto the scene at the Wynn Golf Course in Las Vegas. In an adrenaline-fueled moment caught on camera, Kreischer instinctively sprang into action, tackling the protester and capturing the attention of the internet.

Reflecting on the incident in an exclusive interview with Deadline, Kreischer admitted that the events happened so fast that he barely remembered what transpired afterward. While in production mode and focused on keeping the shot clear and professional, he didn’t fully grasp the impact of his actions until a Netflix representative informed him that his video was going viral.

When protesters disrupted the event, Kreischer’s initial fear was a mass shooting due to their intense energy. This heightened concern was in part because numerous celebrities were present, and he was scheduled to conduct interviews with them. Kreischer couldn’t help but think back to the tragic Las Vegas shooting, realizing the vulnerability of those around him.

In the midst of chaos, Kreischer’s primary aim was to protect the participants of the Netflix Cup while minimizing contact with the protester. He saw the situation as if he were moving one of his daughters, attempting to hold her arms and move her away without touching her body. However, as the snapshot circulated online, it appeared as though he had dealt a forceful blow.

Adding to the surreal nature of the incident, former NFL player Marshawn Lynch jokingly chastised Kreischer, remarking that he needed to improve his tackling skills. Meanwhile, Mark Wahlberg lightened the mood reminding him that he was talent, and there was no need for physical confrontation.

As the dust settled, Kreischer discovered the motive behind the protest. The demonstrators were targeting Formula One owner Liberty Media’s sponsorship of the Iditarod dogsled race, raising concerns of alleged animal abuse. Taking advantage of the Netflix Cup’s platform, they seized the opportunity to voice their opposition. Kreischer found himself unintentionally involved in a political discussion, expressing surprise at how his involvement unintentionally aligned him against the Iditarod.

The Netflix Cup, co-hosted PGA Tour player Joel Dahmen, sports host Kay Adams, and Marshawn Lynch, brought together race car drivers and golfers from the show Full Swing in an eight-hole golf match. Notable figures such as Blake Griffin, Steve Aoki, and Collin Morikawa were also in attendance, while Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joined via Zoom.

Bert Kreischer, known for his comedic prowess and recent Golden Globe contender Razzle Dazzle, continues to entertain audiences with his Tops Off World Tour, showcasing his unique brand of humor across the world.

