Introducing “Chicken Shop Date”: Unconventional Interviews with Celebrities

English comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg has found a unique way to connect with big-name celebrities – through her YouTube series, “Chicken Shop Date.” Shot in chicken shops around London, Dimoldenberg’s interviews have quickly gained millions of views and have become viral sensations.

Unlike traditional interview formats, “Chicken Shop Date” is more like a comedy series than a formal Q&A. Dimoldenberg sees herself as an exaggerated version of her real self – funny, awkward, and instantly relatable. “Awkwardness is a part of life,” she explains. “It happens every day. Especially if you’re British.”

One notable episode featured Matty Healy, front man of the band The 1975. In a surprising twist, Healy attempted to kiss Dimoldenberg during the interview. Quick on her feet, she decided to kiss him on the forehead instead, turning an awkward moment into a charming one. “I like it when people surprise me at my own game!” she said with a laugh.

Growing up in London, Dimoldenberg had dreams of becoming the editor of Vogue. However, her fascination with fashion magazines eventually led her to create “Chicken Shop Date” while studying fashion journalism at Central Saint Martins University. Today, she has a dedicated team but remains her own boss.

In addition to her YouTube series, Dimoldenberg has made her mark on the red carpet as a host at various events. Recently, she hosted the European premiere of “Barbie” in London, an experience that fulfilled her dream of interviewing celebrities on a grand scale.

Although Dimoldenberg has interviewed numerous stars, there’s one big celebrity still on her wishlist: Drake. While he has expressed interest in going on a date with her, she wants to keep it authentic taking him to a local chicken shop in the U.K.

