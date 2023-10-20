The Best Budget-Friendly Live TV Streaming Options: Now TV, Philo, and Frndly TV

Looking for an affordable way to watch live TV without breaking the bank? If you’re not interested in live sports, three of the cheapest options available are Comcast’s Now TV, Philo, and Frndly TV. All three services offer great value for your money, with subscription prices starting at $25 or less per month. The best part is that they are all contract-free, so you can cancel anytime without any penalties.

When choosing a streaming service, it’s important to consider compatibility with your devices. Now TV, Philo, and Frndly TV are all compatible with a wide range of devices including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV, and more. This ensures that you can easily access your favorite movies and shows on live channels no matter what device you own.

Philo offers over 70 live channels and on-demand content, while Frndly TV offers over 40 channels live and on-demand. Comcast’s Now TV includes Peacock Premium, along with its cable channels and a wide selection of free channels from Xumo Play. The channel lineup for each service may vary, so it’s a good idea to check their websites for the most up-to-date listings.

Philo is a great option for those who don’t care about sports, as it offers popular channels such as A&E, AMC, BET, Food Network, Lifetime, Nickelodeon, VH1, and more. With unlimited DVR, you can record your favorite shows and keep them for up to a year. Philo also offers additional add-ons like MGM+ and STARZ for an extra monthly fee.

Frndly TV offers three different plans starting at $6.99 per month. The Basic plan includes 40+ channels, SD video quality, and one screen at a time. The Classic plan for $9.99 per month offers HD video quality, unlimited DVR recordings for 3 months, and two screens at a time. The Premium plan unlocks everything Frndly has to offer, including all 40+ channels in HD, unlimited DVR for 9 months, and four screens at a time.

Now TV is available for Comcast Xfinity internet customers and costs $20 per month. It comes with 20 hours of DVR and on-demand content from the networks included in the service. If you’re an Xfinity customer looking for an affordable live TV streaming option, Now TV could be the right choice for you.

In conclusion, whether you choose Now TV, Philo, or Frndly TV, you can’t go wrong with any of these budget-friendly streaming options. Consider your viewing habits and needs to determine which service suits you best. Enjoy watching your favorite movies and shows on live channels without breaking the bank!

