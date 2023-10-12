Comcast and Disney Hire Investment Banks to Appraise Hulu

Comcast and Disney have taken the next step in the process of consolidating ownership of Hulu hiring investment banks to value the streaming service. Morgan Stanley has been hired Comcast, which owns one-third of Hulu, while JPMorgan Chase has been hired Disney, which owns the other two-thirds. This move comes after an agreement was made in 2019 that allows either Disney or Comcast to trigger an option forcing Disney to buy out Comcast’s stake in Hulu. The valuation provided the investment banks is a necessary condition for this agreement.

The valuation process will determine the fair value of Hulu, which currently has a minimum valuation of $27.5 billion. Comcast CEO Brian Roberts believes that Hulu is “way more valuable today” than it was in 2019. Once the valuation process is complete, Comcast can trigger Disney to acquire its 33% stake in Hulu on November 1, and Disney can also exercise its option to acquire the stake from Comcast.

If the valuations provided Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan are within 10% of each other, the average of the two will be used as the price at which Hulu is valued, and Disney will pay Comcast 33% of that value for its stake. However, if the valuations differ more than 10%, a third investment bank will be hired to make another valuation conclusion, and the sale price will be determined averaging the third valuation with the closest previous assessment.

The valuation process is complex because Hulu is a pure-play streaming service with a large subscriber base of 48.3 million. This is the first time a streaming service of this scale has been sold, and factors such as synergy value and the impact on Disney’s other streaming services, like Disney+ and ESPN+, need to be considered.

There is currently no timetable for the completion of the valuation process or the finalization of a deal, but both Comcast and Disney are eager for a resolution. Comcast plans to return the proceeds from a sale to shareholders.

Source: This is a summary of an article from CNBC.