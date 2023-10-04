Xumo Launches New Streaming Devices for Charter Spectrum Customers

Xumo, the joint streaming venture between Comcast and Charter Communications, has started rolling out its new devices to customers of Charter’s Spectrum video service. The Xumo Stream Box, built on the technology of Comcast’s Flex devices, will be provided to Spectrum video customers at no cost for the first year. Additional boxes can be purchased or obtained through a service fee. Comcast plans to offer the Xumo Stream Box to new Xfinity Internet customers in the near future.

The joint venture between Comcast and Charter aims to address the challenges of the evolving pay-TV landscape, as cord-cutting continues to reduce the number of traditional pay-TV subscribers. By leveraging Comcast’s technology, Charter hopes to provide customers with a seamless streaming experience and prevent further erosion of their customer base.

Xumo President Marcien Jenckes explained that the goal of the venture is to simplify the fragmented entertainment landscape and make finding something to watch more convenient for consumers. Rich DiGeronimo, President of Product and Technology for Charter, described Xumo as a “streaming simplified” platform that combines live TV with top apps. The Xumo Stream Box offers an integrated, content-forward interface with aggregated search capabilities and curated content offerings based on the customer’s interests and subscriptions.

The Xumo Stream Box comes with a built-in channel guide and access to a wide range of apps, including popular streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video. It also supports voice technology for a more interactive user experience. As cable operators face increasing pressure from streaming services, the launch of the Xumo Stream Box represents an effort Comcast and Charter to stay relevant in the evolving media landscape.

