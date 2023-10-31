Finding Success in the African Streaming Market: Showmax vs Netflix

In a bid to compete with Netflix’s growing dominance in Africa, Showmax, the leading TV streaming player in the region, is getting a major overhaul thanks to a strategic partnership with U.S. cable giant Comcast, the parent company of NBCUniversal and Sky. The revamped Showmax platform, known as Showmax 2.0, aims to boost its monetization and solidify its position in the lucrative African sports broadcasting rights. The investment Comcast will provide Showmax access to a vast library of shows and advanced technology through NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock.

While Showmax currently has 861,000 subscribers across 50 African markets, as of 2021, Netflix boasts an estimated 2.61 million subscribers on the continent. Despite this, industry experts believe that the partnership with NBCUniversal and Sky will give Showmax a fighting chance against the streaming giant. Michael Markovitz, the head of a media think tank in South Africa, is confident that the relaunch of Showmax with premium international content will reduce costs and strengthen MultiChoice’s position in the market.

However, it is important to acknowledge the challenges that streaming services face in Africa. Limited broadband access, low disposable incomes, and consumer attitudes towards paying for streaming services have hindered the growth of the market. Simon Murray, a principal analyst at Digital TV Research, believes that limited broadband access will continue to favor satellite TV in Africa. He also predicts that streaming services like Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple are unlikely to significantly increase their investments in Africa in the near future.

Despite these obstacles, Showmax remains optimistic about its chances to gain ground in the African streaming market. With a revamped platform, strategic partnerships, and access to premium content, the stage is set for Showmax to challenge Netflix’s dominance. It will be an uphill battle, but with the right strategy and adaptability, Showmax might just have what it takes to come out on top.

