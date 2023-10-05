Comcast and Charter Release Xumo Stream Box as a Cable Box for the Streaming Era

Comcast and Charter, two cable operators, have joined forces to create a next-generation streaming platform called Xumo. The first hardware device to be released as part of this partnership is the Xumo Stream Box, which is available within Spectrum’s service area and will soon be available for Xfinity customers. The Stream Box aims to provide a comprehensive streaming solution for customers who are moving away from traditional cable.

The Stream Box offers a variety of features, including inexpensive subscription bundles and a wide selection of free ad-supported television (FAST) programming. It also comes preloaded with popular streaming apps such as Disney Plus, making it a competitor to devices like Roku, Amazon’s Fire TV, and Apple TV. The device is built on Comcast’s Entertainment OS platform and includes a voice remote for universal search.

Live TV is a key focus of the Stream Box, and users will see live video playing from their primary video service app when they start up the device. The Stream Box also offers a curated viewing experience that blends AI-driven personalization and human-led editorial recommendations to help users find something to watch without having to switch between different apps. Each member of a household can create their own personalized “My List” of shows and movies.

While the Stream Box may appear similar to other streaming devices, Comcast and Charter are aiming to adapt to the decline of traditional linear viewership and the rise of on-demand streaming. Charter’s cable subscribers can receive one free Stream Box for the first year, with additional units available for purchase or a monthly service fee. Comcast will target the Stream Box at new Xfinity internet customers in its own markets.

This release is just the beginning of the Xumo partnership, with more devices and Xumo TVs planned for the future. Comcast and Charter are working to maintain their foothold in the changing landscape of entertainment consumption.

Source: [Source Name]