Comcast and Charter’s Xumo Platform to Launch Pioneer Xumo TVs in Best Buy

Comcast and Charter’s streaming platform, Xumo, is set to introduce a new line of televisions called Pioneer Xumo TVs. These TVs will be available for purchase at Best Buy both online and in stores starting in November.

The Pioneer Xumo 4K Ultra HD Smart TVs are designed to provide users with an easy and convenient way to find the content they want to watch. Equipped with a universal voice search remote, viewers can navigate through multiple streaming apps simultaneously using an intuitive user interface. The home screen allows users to access recently used apps, services, content, HDMI inputs, and broadcast channels.

One of the key features of these TVs is the ability for users to create a personalized “My List” where they can save films and series from various apps such as Xumo Play, Disney+, Max, Apple TV+, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, Prime Video, YouTube, Pluto, and Tubi.

Stephanie Cassi, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Xumo, emphasized the company’s focus on simplifying the streaming experience for consumers. By removing complexity, Xumo aims to enable users to enjoy their TV experience without any hassle.

Xumo Play, a free ad-supported streaming service, will be preloaded onto these televisions along with hundreds of other apps. This move Comcast and Charter follows the footsteps of companies like Roku, which have integrated their platforms into TVs manufactured TCL.

The Pioneer Xumo TVs will be exclusively sold at Best Buy and will be available in multiple screen sizes ranging from 43” to 65”. They support Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 technology, enhancing the color and contrast of the content being viewed.

The partnership with Best Buy is seen as a significant step forward in providing consumers with more choices when it comes to affordable and innovative smart TVs. Consumers in search of these options will find Pioneer Xumo TVs to be a compelling choice.

