Columbus Businesswoman Faces Additional Charges in Fraud Case

A Columbus businesswoman is now facing even more charges in an ongoing fraud case that has shocked the local community. As more victims came forward, the total monetary loss has now reached over a million dollars. The accused, Sama Moore, has been taken into custody and is awaiting her court hearing.

The investigation began when the Property Crimes Unit conducted a search warrant at Moore’s business premises in October 2023. Authorities discovered compelling evidence, including financial records and witness statements, which led to the initial estimate of the monetary loss amounting to $819,052.77.

However, as the case progressed, more victims stepped forward with their own stories of being defrauded Moore. This prompted law enforcement to add an additional 15 felony charges to the already lengthy list. The current total of charges against Moore is a staggering 53, involving theft and fraud.

The impact of Moore’s alleged schemes on her victims has been far-reaching. One victim, Ballerie Ingram, expressed disbelief that someone she trusted could commit such acts of deception. Ingram’s credit and financial security took a severe hit when she purchased a car from Moore, only for it to be involved in an accident shortly after. As the case gained media attention, more victims reached out, revealing a trail of financial devastation that extends as far back as 2008.

Sergeant Jane Edenfield, who has been investigating fraud cases for 17 years, described the magnitude and complexity of Moore’s alleged crimes as among the largest she has ever seen. For many victims, the loss incurred is not just money or property but their life savings. The ripple effect of Moore’s actions has left individuals struggling to rebuild their financial stability.

As Moore’s court hearing approaches, the victims, law enforcement, and the local community grapple with the aftermath of her alleged deceit. The hope is that justice will be served, offering a sense of closure and the possibility of recovery for the victims affected her alleged fraud.