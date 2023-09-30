How to Watch the MLS Match Between Columbus and Philadelphia

Columbus Crew is aiming to finish their season on a high note as the first round of MLS comes to an end. Currently sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference with 49 points from 30 games, the team is looking to secure a spot in the Final series this season. However, their recent 1-1 draw against FC Dallas raises concerns as they have struggled to win away games.

Philadelphia Union, positioned just above Columbus in the Eastern Conference standings, are also striving to advance to the Finals Series. A win in this match could help them close the gap with the hosts, while a loss could see Columbus overtake them. Philadelphia has had four consecutive draws and will be eager to turn their fortunes around in this game.

The match between Columbus Crew and Philadelphia Union will take place at Lower.com Field, with a kick-off time of 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT. The fixture can be streamed on Apple TV.

In terms of team news, Columbus Crew will be without William Sands due to a knee injury. Colombian forward Cucho Hernandez has been impressive this season, scoring 13 goals and providing 7 assists. He is expected to be a key player for the home side.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, will be missing midfielders Jose Martinez and Leon Flach due to injuries. Veteran defender Jakob Glesnes has also been absent in their previous two games. The predicted XI for Philadelphia Union includes players like Blake, Mbaizo, Glesnes, Lowe, Wagner, McGlynn, Bedoya, Bueno, Gazdag, Sullivan, and Uhre.

In head-to-head record, Philadelphia Union has won four out of five previous matches against Columbus Crew, with one game ending in a draw.

To watch the match between Columbus and Philadelphia, tune in to the streaming platform or TV channel available in your region.

Sources:

– [Source Title]

– [Source Title]