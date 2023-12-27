Behind the Scenes of “The Redeem Team”: A Journey of Personal Redemption

SUMMARY: “The Redeem Team” documentary, produced Jonathan Vogler at Mandalay Sports Media, takes viewers on a captivating journey through the 2008 Olympic USA Men’s Basketball Team’s pursuit of redemption. Alongside the team’s mission to heal the United States’ loss in the 2004 Olympics, the film sheds light on the personal struggles faced players such as LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Kobe Bryant. With no formal film education available at the time, Vogler shares his advice for aspiring storytellers: keep creating and sharing your work.

Jonathan Vogler, a passionate storyteller since his early days at Pacelli and Columbus State University, now works as a producer at Mandalay Sports Media. Throughout his career, he has been involved in numerous sports documentaries, including the well-received series “The Last Dance,” which delves into the legendary 1990’s Chicago Bulls teams.

However, Vogler’s most recent project, “The Redeem Team,” centered around the 2008 Olympic USA Men’s Basketball Team, holds a special place in his heart. As a young basketball fan, he vividly remembers waking up at 4 am to watch the games and witnessing the team’s pursuit of gold after three consecutive major tournament losses.

The documentary goes beyond the team’s collective goal and delves into the personal redemption sought individual players. LeBron James, who had yet to win an NBA championship, Dwyane Wade, who was facing doubts about his future in the league, and Kobe Bryant, battling personal challenges, all found solace and purpose in the 2008 Olympics.

To ensure an authentic narrative, the film’s director, Jon Weinbach, decided against using a narrator and opted for the players to tell their own stories. Vogler explains that the production team’s role was to step aside and allow the players to share their experiences freely. This approach resulted in a genuine and compelling portrayal of the team’s journey.

However, the filmmaking process faced unforeseen obstacles. Filming commenced just before the COVID-19 pandemic, causing a lengthy shutdown. Over the course of three years, the production team persevered and finally released the documentary.

Tragically, the basketball world also mourned the loss of Kobe Bryant during the production. The documentary pays homage to Bryant’s legacy, portraying his profound impact on the players’ lives and careers.

The hard work and dedication poured into “The Redeem Team” paid off, as the documentary received critical acclaim and won a Sports Emmy in the Long Documentary category. Vogler reflects on the journey, expressing the initial indifference towards winning an award but ultimately finding gratification in the recognition.

For aspiring storytellers and filmmakers, Vogler offers simple advice: keep creating. Regardless of formal education, continue producing and sharing your work with friends and audiences. Vogler’s unconventional path serves as inspiration for those embarking on their own storytelling journeys.