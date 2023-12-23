A large group of marijuana enthusiasts gathered on Friday night at a popular pizza spot in Ohio to celebrate the recent legalization of recreational marijuana in the state. The event, called “Fire It Up Friday,” was held at GoreMade Pizza in Italian Village and brought together around 40 people who were eager to bask in the newfound freedom of legally consuming and enjoying cannabis.

The attendees were delighted to reflect on the long and arduous journey towards marijuana legalization in Ohio, which officially took effect the day before the event. Many expressed relief at the end of prohibition and shared their optimism about the future of cannabis in the state. However, there were also slight undertones of paranoia among some attendees, who feared that lawmakers might attempt to overturn the new law.

As the night progressed, conversations flowed, and laughter filled the air, some attendees embraced the opportunity to partake in the newly legal substance, lighting up joints and bongs with a sense of freedom on their faces. The atmosphere was further enhanced the projection of the 1936 film “Reefer Madness,” which ironically depicted exaggerated and false portrayals of marijuana’s effects.

Trevor, a 22-year-old from Delaware County, expressed his joy at the possibility of being able to grow cannabis plants at home and hoped for more marijuana-friendly events like Fire It Up Friday. He also emphasized the importance of expunging the criminal records of individuals arrested for marijuana possession, as he himself had experienced legal consequences at a young age.

Another attendee, Chris, who moved to California 30 years ago and recently returned to Ohio, expressed their belief that it was high time for the state to legalize marijuana. Reflecting on the long-standing prohibition, Chris regarded it as “silly” and welcomed the newfound freedom to consume cannabis without fear of legal repercussions.

The legalization of recreational marijuana in Ohio was approved voters on November 7, making it the 24th state in the U.S. to legalize cannabis. While there are ongoing discussions about potential amendments to the law, such as changes to home cultivation and revenue distribution, there has been no significant push to repeal the law entirely.