The Colts Face a Tough Challenge in Jacksonville

The Indianapolis Colts are gearing up for a crucial matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Fresh off a hard-fought divisional win against the Tennessee Titans, the Colts are looking to build on their momentum. However, they face a daunting task as they haven’t won a game in Jacksonville since 2014.

Both teams currently have a 3-2 record, making this game even more significant. The Jaguars hold the tiebreaker advantage, having already beaten the Colts in the season opener. If the Colts hope to reclaim the top spot in the AFC South, they need to avoid being swept Jacksonville.

In terms of injuries, the Jaguars will be without wide receiver Zay Jones, cornerback Christian Braswell, linebacker Devin Lloyd, defensive tackle Davon Hamilton, and offensive lineman Walker Little. Meanwhile, the Colts will be missing offensive tackle Braden Smith, and center Ryan Kelly is listed as questionable.

The game will take place at TIAA Bank Field, with kickoff scheduled for 1 PM EST. The Colts will need to adapt to the natural playing surface of Tifway 419 Bermuda grass. The weather forecast predicts partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 80s.

With the odds favoring the Colts four points, as indicated DraftKings, the team needs to bring their A-game to secure a victory. The officiating duties will be handled head official Alex Kemp. Fans can tune in to the broadcast on CBS or catch the game online through platforms like Fubo.tv, Paramount+, and NFL+.

In addition, Colts fans can listen to the radio broadcast on 93.5 FM, 107.5 The Fan, and 97.1 HANK FM, with Matt Taylor, Rick Venturi, and Larra Overton providing the commentary. For those with SiriusXM, the game will be broadcasted on Channel 230.

As the tension rises, Colts supporters can stay updated on Twitter through Stampede Blue and on Facebook via the Stampede Blue page. With a history of 27 wins and 18 losses in favor of the Colts, this matchup promises to be an exciting and crucial test for both teams.

Sources:

Injury Report: Colts.com

TV and Radio Broadcast: Colts.com