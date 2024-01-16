New Sound System at Sadlon Arena Causes Frustration for Barrie Colts

Summary: The Barrie Colts experienced frustration during Saturday night’s game against the Brantford Bulldogs due to a malfunctioning sound system at Sadlon Arena. The team took to social media to express their disappointment, but the posts were later deleted. Mayor Alex Nuttall described the sound system as “non-functional” and voiced concerns about the negative impression it left on both the team and visitors to the city. The Colts have issued a statement to their fans, explaining that the city is aware of the situation and working towards replacing the sound system. However, Mayor Nuttall plans to inquire why the replacement has not yet been completed. A capital project report revealed that the current sound system is outdated and in need of replacement to prevent potential attendance reduction. In addition to the sound system issue, the Colts are also dealing with an internal audit that found underreported and unpaid revenue from the team. The city council has referred the audit to staff for compliance with existing agreements before a new lease is signed.

Title: Sound System Fiasco at Sadlon Arena Disrupts Barrie Colts’ Game

The Barrie Colts’ recent game against the Brantford Bulldogs was marred a malfunctioning sound system at Sadlon Arena. The team took to social media to express their disappointment with the issue, only for the posts to mysteriously disappear later. This unexpected turn of events left fans puzzled and questioning what went wrong.

Mayor Alex Nuttall, who was present at the game along with members of Brantford city council, described the sound system as “non-functional.” The mayor raised concerns about how this reflected on the city and the impression it left on both the visiting team and delegates who were assessing the arena’s facilities. Nuttall emphasized the need for a prompt resolution to the sound system problem.

The Barrie Colts released a statement addressing the issue and assuring fans that the city staff is aware of the situation. They further explained that plans were underway to replace the sound system during the summer, emphasizing that this was a significant undertaking that required time for completion.

The city had previously allocated funds for the replacement of the sound system, as revealed in a 2023 capital project report. The report highlighted the outdated nature of the current system and the poor sound quality it produced. The fear of potential system failure leading to reduced attendance, and ultimately breaching the agreement with the Colts, was also expressed.

In addition to the sound system debacle, the Barrie Colts are facing scrutiny from an internal audit. The audit uncovered underreported and unpaid revenue from the team, which prompted the city council to refer the matter to staff. Compliance with existing agreements is expected before the signing of a new lease agreement.

The Barrie Colts hope that these issues can be swiftly resolved, allowing them to focus on their performances and providing an enjoyable experience for fans. As a key member of the community, the team looks forward to a productive partnership with the city of Barrie.