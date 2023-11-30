New Perspectives on Snow Stakes in Ski Areas

Snow stakes in ski areas have undergone a transformation in recent years. What used to be a simple measuring tool has now become a marketing tool and even a piece of art in some cases. Ski resorts across Colorado are embracing the opportunity to showcase their unique personalities through their snow stakes.

At Arapahoe Basin, known as “The Legend,” their snow stake takes on a more abstract approach. Instead of traditional numbers, they have opted for a wooden A-Basin logo attached to a platform. This minimalist design reflects their old-school vibe and emphasizes their focus on reporting snow conditions online.

Winter Park and Sunlight Mountain Resort have taken it a step further commissioning artistic snow stake designs. Winter Park’s new snow stake is a work of art that depicts four prominent mountains and rivers, paying homage to Native and Indigenous people who have a historical connection to the land. Sunlight Mountain Resort is retiring their 70-year-old Segundo lift, and their new snow stake mimics the lift towers, honoring the mountain’s unique history and involving local community members with artistic talent.

These creative approaches to snow stakes not only serve as marketing tools for ski resorts but also celebrate their heritage and connection to the land. They evoke a sense of awe and appreciation for the natural beauty that skiers and snowboarders get to experience on the snowy mountains.

