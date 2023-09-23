Preview: No. 10 Oregon Prepares to Face Undefeated No. 19 Colorado in Pac-12 Showdown

No. 19 Colorado has been making waves in the sports world with their undefeated start to the 2023 season under new head coach Deion Sanders. However, their toughest challenge yet awaits them as they face No. 10 Oregon in a Pac-12 showdown. Led quarterback Bo Nix, the Ducks are expected to bring Colorado back down to Earth after their dream start.

The Buffaloes have managed to maintain their perfect record despite significant changes to their roster, with over 70 players being flipped during the offseason. They narrowly escaped an upset bid from Colorado State in double overtime, thanks in large part to the impressive performance of quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

While this game marks Sanders’ Pac-12 debut, it’s also the final meeting between these two teams as conference members before they move on to different conferences. Oregon has dominated the series since Colorado joined the Pac-12 in 2011, holding an 8-1 record against the Buffs. Colorado’s last victory over Oregon was in 2016 when they claimed the Pac-12 South Division title.

The game will take place at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, with a scheduled kickoff time of 3:30 p.m. ET. It will be broadcasted on ABC, and a live stream will be available on fubo (free trial).

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix has been exceptional so far this season, completing 78% of his passes for 893 yards and eight touchdowns. He played a crucial role in the Ducks’ come-from-behind victory over Texas Tech, leading the team in both passing and rushing yards.

The Buffaloes have shown resilience in their three previous games, adapting to different game scripts and finding ways to win against talented opponents. They will face a stern test against Oregon, particularly in the trenches. Colorado’s rushing offense and defense rank near the bottom nationally, while Oregon’s rushing game has been strong.

Despite the challenge, Colorado is a team capable of putting up points, with quarterback Shedeur Sanders throwing for over 1,200 yards in just three games. The Ducks are favored to win, but it is expected to be a competitive matchup that could come down to the wire.

