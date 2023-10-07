Colorado vs. Arizona State: Pac-12 Showdown Before Conference Departures

Summary: Colorado and Arizona State will face off in a Pac-12 showdown before transitioning to the Big 12 in the 2024 college football season. Both teams are seeking their first conference win of the season. After a strong start, Colorado has faced back-to-back losses, while Arizona State has lost four in a row. The Buffaloes are favored in this matchup, but it could be a tight game due to their struggling defense.

Colorado and Arizona State’s upcoming game will be their 14th meeting since Colorado joined the Pac-12 in 2011. Arizona State has won the past two matchups and holds a 10-3 edge in the series. However, Colorado is favored to win this time around.

Both teams have undergone significant changes in terms of personnel. They have embraced the transfer portal, with Colorado adding 51 transfers and Arizona State adding 31. This approach has yielded quicker results for Colorado’s coach Deion Sanders, but Arizona State’s coach Kenny Dillingham is still looking for a breakthrough.

The Sun Devils have faced adversity early in the season, with a self-imposed bowl ban and multiple injuries at quarterback. Despite these challenges, they managed to secure a narrow victory against an FCS opponent. Quarterback Trenton Bourget showed promise in a recent game, but the team lacks depth at this critical position.

On the other hand, the hype surrounding Colorado has started to fade after consecutive losses to Oregon and USC. The team has also dealt with injuries to key players and struggles in protecting their quarterback. A loss to a struggling Arizona State team could have a detrimental impact on Colorado’s future success.

In terms of star talent, Colorado has the edge over Arizona State. However, Colorado’s defense ranks last among power-conference teams, allowing an average of 480.2 yards per game. This raises concerns about their ability to win comfortably on the road. Nevertheless, Colorado is expected to cover the spread but may face a challenging victory.

Overall, the upcoming Colorado vs. Arizona State game will be a significant moment in their Pac-12 rivalry before they move on to new conferences in the future.

