Jordan Seaton Officially Signs with Colorado, Bolstering Buffaloes’ Offensive Line

Colorado’s football program receives a major boost as five-star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton formally signs his National Letter of Intent with the Buffaloes. Seaton, who committed to Colorado on December 7th, caused some concern among fans when he delayed signing his NLI. However, he finally put pen to paper and made it official in a video posted on social media.

The Buffaloes had faced late competition from other schools, including Maryland, in an attempt to sway Seaton. But the top-ranked offensive lineman in the 2024 recruiting class ultimately stayed true to his commitment and chose Colorado over prestigious programs such as Ohio State and Alabama.

Standing at an impressive 6-foot-5 and 287 pounds, Seaton possesses exceptional physical attributes. With a wingspan measuring 6-foot-10 and a recorded top speed of 17.7 miles per hour on the field, he is a true force to be reckoned with. Andrew Ivins, the director of scouting at 247Sports, even believes that Seaton has the potential to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft.

Colorado’s offensive line was in dire need of improvement, having allowed a staggering 56 sacks last season, the most in the Power Five conferences. Additionally, the Buffaloes ranked at the bottom nationwide in rushing offense. Seaton’s arrival brings hope for a turnaround, as he is expected to compete for a starting spot as a freshman.

The signing of Seaton also marks a significant milestone for head coach Deion Sanders. This is the highest-ranked prospect that Sanders has secured from high school since taking the helm at Colorado. Seaton joins cornerback Cormani McClain as the second five-star recruit that the program has landed during Sanders’ tenure.

With Seaton’s addition, the Buffaloes’ offensive line receives a much-needed boost, and expectations for the team’s performance are elevated. Time will tell if Seaton lives up to the hype and becomes an integral part of a College Football Playoff contender.