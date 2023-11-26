New Ruling Sparks Controversy in Colorado-Utah Matchup

A disputed ruling in the Colorado-Utah matchup on Saturday afternoon has left fans fuming and questioning the competence of Pac-12 officials. Late in the second quarter, Colorado quarterback Ryan Staub seemed to connect with Travis Hunter for a spectacular 29-yard touchdown catch. As Hunter dove for the pass, it appeared that he had complete control of the ball when he hit the ground.

However, after a lengthy review, the Pac-12 refs overturned the call, determining that Hunter did not have full possession throughout the catch. Instead of a touchdown, Colorado was forced to settle for a field goal, heading into halftime down 13-10.

Fans were quick to vent their frustration on social media, with many expressing disbelief at the decision. The controversial ruling has sparked a debate about the consistency and accuracy of officiating in college football.

The incident involving Travis Hunter is just the latest in a series of questionable calls that some believe have unfairly impacted the player this season. Despite the outcry from fans and observers, the ruling stands, leaving Colorado fans disappointed and questioning the integrity of the officiating crew.

While the controversial decision certainly had an impact on the outcome of the game, it is important to remember that it is just one moment in a larger contest. Both teams will look to regroup and adjust their strategies in the second half to overcome this setback.

FAQ:

Q: Who made the ruling on Travis Hunter’s catch?

A: The ruling was made the Pac-12 referees.

Q: Was the ruling controversial?

A: Yes, the ruling sparked controversy and criticism from fans and observers.

Q: How did the ruling impact the game?

A: The ruling overturned a potential touchdown for Colorado and forced them to settle for a field goal, leaving them trailing at halftime.

Q: Has Travis Hunter faced similar questionable calls before?

A: According to some fans, this is not the first time Hunter has been on the receiving end of controversial calls this season.