Uncovering the Mystery: Theia’s Remnants May Lie Buried Beneath Earth’s Surface

Scientists have long believed that a massive collision between Earth and an ancient planet called Theia led to the formation of the moon. However, the fate of Theia has remained a mystery, with no concrete evidence of its existence. Now, a groundbreaking new study suggests that remnants of Theia may still be preserved deep within Earth, buried beneath our feet.

According to the giant-impact hypothesis, Theia collided with Earth billions of years ago, resulting in the formation of the moon. While scientists have speculated that any leftover fragments of Theia were assimilated into Earth’s interior, this new theory proposes that molten slabs of the ancient planet may have embedded themselves within Earth’s mantle after the impact. Over time, these slabs solidified, leaving behind portions of Theia’s material.

If this theory holds true, it would not only provide further evidence for the giant-impact hypothesis but also help explain the existence of two massive, distinct blobs known as large low-velocity provinces (LLVPs) detected deep within Earth. These blobs, located beneath Africa and the Pacific Ocean, are larger than the moon and have puzzled scientists for decades.

Dr. Qian Yuan, the lead author of the study and a geophysicist at the California Institute of Technology, initially proposed the idea that LLVPs could be fragments of Theia. His eureka moment came when he connected the dots between his understanding of LLVPs and the giant-impact hypothesis. Despite facing skepticism initially, Yuan persisted in his research and collaborated with scientists who provided the necessary modeling to support his theory.

The study suggests that the material left behind Theia could have a density that matches that of the LLVPs, explaining their distinct features. Earth’s mantle, which is viscous and gooey, creates an environment where dense material would form jagged formations, while low-density material would mix with the surrounding mantle.

This research highlights the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration and the pursuit of new ideas. It challenges our understanding of Earth’s history and provides a fresh perspective on the formation of our moon. While further research is needed to confirm these findings, the study offers an exciting glimpse into the mysteries that lie beneath our planet’s surface.

