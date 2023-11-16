College Student Arrested for Threatening Police on Social Media

A college student from Arasaradi, identified as S. Syed Musbadin, has been taken into custody for allegedly posting a video clip on social media in which he threatened the police. This incident occurred after Musbadin was fined for violating the Motor Vehicles Act.

During a routine vehicle check on New Natham Road at Athikulam, a police team led Tallakulam Sub-Inspector of Police Sundarapandian stopped a high-speed motorbike. It was discovered that the bike, owned Musbadin, did not have a valid number plate and he was also found to be violating other traffic rules. Consequently, the police fined Musbadin ₹2,000 and handed him the necessary documents regarding the violation. They also noticed that a camera on the motorbike was recording the entire interaction and warned Musbadin not to misuse the footage.

However, recently, the police stumbled upon an edited version of the video clip on social media. The clip contained a male voice expressing displeasure with the police for insulting someone simply because they did not retaliate. The voice also hinted at the possibility of taking action against the police in the future.

Following the discovery of this video, Mr. Sundarpandian promptly filed a complaint with the Tallakulam police. As a result, Musbadin has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including criminal force to deter public servants from performing their duties, criminal intimidation, provocation to disturb public peace, and violations under the Information Technology Act.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible social media usage. While individuals have the right to express their opinions and concerns, it is crucial to do so in a manner that respects the law and does not promote harm or violence.

