New Article: College Student Arrested for Posting Threatening Video of Police Encounter

A 20-year-old college student from Arasaradi, S. Syed Musbadin, has recently been taken into custody for sharing a video clip on social media that allegedly threatens the police. The incident occurred after Musbadin was issued a fine for violating the Motor Vehicles Act during a routine vehicle check on New Natham Road at Athikulam, led Tallakulam Sub-Inspector of Police Sundarapandian.

During the inspection, it was discovered that Musbadin’s motorbike did not have the required number plate, and he was also found to be disregarding road rules while riding. Consequently, the police imposed a fine of ₹2,000 and provided Musbadin with the necessary documents. However, they noticed that a camera installed on the motorbike had recorded the entire interaction.

In an attempt to emphasize the consequences of insulting someone who chooses not to retaliate, Musbadin uploaded a edited version of the video on social media platforms. In the video, a male voice can be heard warning the police and suggesting that he is biding his time before taking action against them.

Concerned the threatening nature of the video, Mr. Sundarpandian promptly filed a complaint with the Tallakulam police. As a result, Musbadin has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duties, criminal intimidation, and provocation to disrupt public peace, as well as under the provisions of the Information Technology Act.

This incident serves as a reminder of the potential consequences that can arise from misusing social media platforms. It also highlights the importance of maintaining respectful communication and refraining from making threats or engaging in intimidation.

