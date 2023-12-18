Police Seek Information on Large Dog Involved in Animal Bite Incident

In a recent incident outside the Hudson Apartments on Stasney Street in College Station, police are on the lookout for a large dog that was involved in an animal bite. The authorities are concerned about potential rabies exposure and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

The dog in question is described as a tan and black German Shepherd, and it was last seen wearing a pink bandana. Police are keen on locating both the dog and its owner, who is described as an Asian female in her 20s with black hair.

Animal Control is actively seeking assistance from the public to locate the dog and gather more information about the incident. If you have any information that can help in their investigation, please contact the College Station Police at (979) 764-3600.

Animal bites can have serious consequences, including the risk of rabies transmission. Therefore, it is crucial to identify and locate the dog involved in this incident as soon as possible to determine if it poses any health risks to the community.

Authorities are reminding pet owners to ensure their pets are properly restrained and supervised to prevent similar incidents from occurring. Keeping your pets up to date with vaccinations is also crucial to protect both the animal and the community from potential diseases.

If you have any knowledge about the dog or its owner, please reach out to the College Station Police Department. Your cooperation and assistance are greatly appreciated to ensure the safety and well-being of the community.