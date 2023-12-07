Students from Closing College Find New Home at Misericordia University

Summary: Misericordia University in Luzerne County’s Back Mountain has become an unexpected destination for students from the closing College of Saint Rose in Albany, New York. Misericordia’s President, Daniel Myers, reached out to these students on TikTok, offering support and a new place to call home. The response has been overwhelming, with numerous views and comments on the video, and several students have already been admitted to Misericordia as a result.

Despite the unexpected turn of events, Misericordia University has embraced the opportunity to welcome students from the closing College of Saint Rose. President Daniel Myers, a native of Albany, New York, felt a personal connection to the students and decided to reach out to them through social media.

Through a TikTok video, Myers expressed his sympathy and offered support to the affected students. “We feel for them and we’re here to support them in any way we can,” said Alicia Stavitzski, the university’s social media strategist. Myers also took the time to answer students’ questions in the comments of the video, providing a personal touch to his outreach.

The response to the video has been remarkable, with over 400,000 views and a multitude of comments. Alumni of Misericordia University enthusiastically endorsed the institution, sharing their positive experiences and encouraging the incoming students. Several students from the College of Saint Rose have already been admitted to Misericordia, with the university following up to ensure a smooth transition.

Misericordia University, known for its strong social media presence, recognizes the impact of engaging with students on platforms like TikTok. The unexpected surge of interest from students in Albany has revealed the power of social media as a tool for connecting and supporting students during challenging times.

The Misericordia community eagerly awaits the arrival of their new students from the College of Saint Rose. They hope to provide a nurturing and inclusive environment in northeastern Pennsylvania, where these students can continue their education and find a new sense of belonging.