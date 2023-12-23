New York: A Hidden College Hoops Town

New York City is known for being a pro town, with a passionate fan base for NFL, NHL, NBA, and MLB teams. However, there is a rich history of college basketball in the city that often goes unnoticed. Long before the NBA even existed, New York was a college hoops hotbed, with Madison Square Garden serving as the epicenter of the action.

St. John’s, Fordham, LIU, NYU, CCNY, Manhattan, St. Francis—all of these local teams fostered deep loyalties among fans. In 1950, CCNY achieved the remarkable feat of winning both the NCAA and NIT championships at the Garden. The following year, however, a point-shaving scandal tarnished their accomplishment.

Throughout the years, there have been moments when New York truly felt like a college hoops town. In 1971, Digger Phelps’ Fordham Rams sold out the Garden on a regular basis. In 1985, St. John’s came within two wins of a national title with a beloved team that captivated the city.

While the focus in New York has primarily been on professional sports, there have been recent glimmers of college basketball success. Last year, Fairleigh Dickinson and Princeton made impressive runs in the NCAA Tournament. Two years ago, Saint Peter’s shocked everyone with an extraordinary run to the Elite Eight. Iona and Hofstra, both located in close proximity to the city, consistently bring excitement to the college basketball scene.

New York is a city that prides itself on its pro teams, but it also recognizes the value of college basketball and what it brings to the city. As legendary St. John’s coach Joe Lapchick once said, there is something timeless about college basketball, especially in New York. There’s a sense of pride and competition when local teams hit the court at the Garden.

While New York may always be a pro town, there’s no denying the excitement and passion that college basketball brings to the city. It may not always be at the forefront, but when there are local teams worth watching, it’s going to be a hell of a good time for New York’s basketball fans.